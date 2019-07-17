A Madison woman who wanted to see the marijuana a man supposedly was selling was robbed at gunpoint by the seller.
The armed robbery happened shortly after midnight Tuesday morning on Mike McKinney Court, Madison police said.
The 28-year-old victim was walking along the street when a newer model white-colored SUV with tinted windows pulled up alongside.
"The driver wanted to know if she wished to purchase some marijuana," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "She told him that was a possibility, but was not interested in buying the dope sight unseen."
The woman asked the seller what he had, but when she walked over to the SUV to look inside, he pointed a handgun at her and demanded cash.
"She said she turned over money she had earmarked to pay her rent," DeSpain said. "She never did see any pot for sale."
No description of the suspect was given.