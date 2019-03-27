A traffic stop led to felony charges against a Necedah man when marijuana and cash allegedly were found in the vehicle.
Trenton Holsten, 18, was tentatively charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and bail jumping, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Holsten was stopped by a deputy at about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday while he was driving on Linnerud Drive near South Bird Street in Sun Prairie.
The Toyota Camry Holsten was driving had an expired registration, resulting in the traffic stop.
"A search of the vehicle located 100 grams of marijuana divided in to several plastic bags, and over $1,200 in cash," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.
A male passenger in the car was released without being charged.