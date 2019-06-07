A Madison woman looking to buy marijuana was robbed at gunpoint instead on the city's Southwest Side, with the two male teen suspects arrested.
The armed robbery happened May 26 at 11:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of Schroeder Road, Madison police said.
The teens, 14 and 17 years old, were tentatively charged with armed robbery.
"The 29-year-old woman had planned to purchase a small amount of marijuana that morning from the suspects, but one pulled out a gun and the young men robbed the victim of her money and jewelry," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Officers were able to identify one of the teens by looking at surveillance video from a nearby store, showing the woman and teens together.
The 14-year-old was arrested Wednesday at his home, and the 17-year-old was arrested Thursday afternoon after a long chase on foot in the Regent Street area.
