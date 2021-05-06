Possibly two dead in Sun Prairie; police say death investigation underway

Neighbors living near the home where Sun Prairie police were conducting a death investigation Wednesday night and Thursday say two bodies were removed from the home early Thursday morning.

Dane County property records do not list the owner of the home at 370 S. Legacy Way, but neighbor Justin Schroeder, who lives behind the home on Covington Trail, said a man and a woman had been living there for about a year. He said he didn't know them well but described them as friendly.

Police Lt. Ryan Cox declined to confirm or deny the neighbors' story, saying the investigation was ongoing and more information would be released later Thursday.

Police showed up at the home, located near the Target store in the Prairie Lakes development, at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

"Originally what we were told ... is that it was a welfare check," Schroeder said. "And then when it got dark, that's when the whole atmosphere changed. That's when they had the house surrounded, basically blockaded, and then they went through the front door."

Police at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday announced there was a "law enforcement investigation" underway in the area of South Legacy Way, and less than an hour later confirmed to local media that it was a death investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.