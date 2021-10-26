Portage woman seriously injured in wrong-way crash into semi on I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells, authorities say

A Portage woman was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash into a semi on Interstate 90/94 near Wisconsin Dells on Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
At about 2:25 pm. Monday, the State Patrol received a report of a two-vehicle head-on crash on westbound I-90/94 near mile marker 86 near Wisconsin Dells, Sgt. Erica Ballweg-Larsen said in a statement.
The initial investigation determined that a 2016 Chevrolet Trax was traveling east in the westbound lanes and collided with a 2014 Freightliner semi and both vehicles ended up in the median, Ballweg-Larsen said.
The driver of the sedan, a 27-year-old Portage woman, was seriously injured and flown by MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital, Ballweg-Larsen said.
The semi driver, a 54-year-old woman from Minnetonka, Minnesota, was taken to St. Clare’s Hospital in Baraboo with non-life threatening injuries, Ballweg-Larsen said.
Any enforcement action is pending completion of the investigation, Ballweg-Larsen said.