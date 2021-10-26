 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage woman seriously injured in wrong-way crash into semi on I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells, authorities say
alert top story

Portage woman seriously injured in wrong-way crash into semi on I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells, authorities say

State Patrol squad car, generic file photo

A Portage woman was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash into a semi on Interstate 90/94 near Wisconsin Dells on Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

At about 2:25 pm. Monday, the State Patrol received a report of a two-vehicle head-on crash on westbound I-90/94 near mile marker 86 near Wisconsin Dells, Sgt. Erica Ballweg-Larsen said in a statement.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

The initial investigation determined that a 2016 Chevrolet Trax was traveling east in the westbound lanes and collided with a 2014 Freightliner semi and both vehicles ended up in the median, Ballweg-Larsen said.

The driver of the sedan, a 27-year-old Portage woman, was seriously injured and flown by MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital, Ballweg-Larsen said.

The semi driver, a 54-year-old woman from Minnetonka, Minnesota, was taken to St. Clare’s Hospital in Baraboo with non-life threatening injuries, Ballweg-Larsen said.

Any enforcement action is pending completion of the investigation, Ballweg-Larsen said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics