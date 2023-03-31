Portage police are seeking to identify a woman who stole $300 worth of alcohol from the Portage Walmart Supercenter, 2950 New Pinery Road.
They are asking for public help in identifying the woman pictured in the accompanying photo.
The theft happened about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, officer Heather Medina said in a statement.
Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call 608-742-2174.
The cities with the most break-ins and burglaries
Cities With the Most Break-Ins / Burglaries
Over the past decade burglary and larceny rates have declined
Daytime break-ins of homes are most common
Southern states experience the most property crime
Small and midsize cities with the most burglaries
15. Dallas, TX
14. Houston, TX
13. Las Vegas, NV
12. Columbus, OH
11. Minneapolis, MN
10. Milwaukee, WI
9. Wichita, KS
8. Kansas City, MO
7. Oklahoma City, OK
6. Bakersfield, CA
5. Seattle, WA
4. Baltimore, MD
3. Detroit, MI
2. Tulsa, OK
1. Memphis, TN
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.