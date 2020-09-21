Portage man gets 9 years in federal prison for 3 bank robberies in Madison

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Portage man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for three bank robberies in Madison in September 2019, Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, reported.

Ramon Howard, 37, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge William Conley after pleading guilty to the armed robbery charges on June 25, Blader said in a statement.

Howard was convicted of robbing the Associated Bank on East Towne Boulevard on Sept. 13, the Summit Credit Union on Thierer Road on Sept. 16, and the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive on Sept.26.

After the Sept. 26 robbery, Howard and co-defendant Antonio Rowe fled in a vehicle, with Rowe driving at high speeds through residential neighborhoods, striking other vehicles and eventually crashing on East Washington Avenue. Howard and Rowe then fled on foot but were apprehended by Madison police, with Howard in possession of the stolen cash.

In sentencing Howard, Conley noted that Howard has spent his adult life incarcerated or under supervision. At age 15, Howard was prosecuted as an adult for robbing and assaulting an elderly man. Conley also said that Howard frightened and traumatized the bank tellers, particularly in the last robbery where Howard threatened to kill them.

Rowe has pleaded guilty to committing the Sept. 13 and Sept. 26 robberies with Howard, and to robbing the BMO Harris Bank on Sherman Avenue on Sept. 10, 2019. Rowe is scheduled to be sentenced by Conley on Oct. 20.

