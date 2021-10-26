Portage man facing multiple charges for stolen vehicles, police say

A Portage man is facing multiple charges for stolen vehicles going back to the spring, Portage police reported.
In April and May, Portage police took at least nine reports of stolen vehicles, with almost all of them recovered in Madison or communities surrounding Madison, Capt. Daniel Garrigan said in a statement.
In June, Zachery T. Otto, 18, was arrested on charges unrelated to the vehicle thefts, but through additional investigation was later charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, Garrigan said.
On Friday, Portage police completed their investigation and took Otto back into custody on seven more counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and referred one more count to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office for a charging decision, Garrigan said.
Otto is being held in the Columbia County Jail awaiting an initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court, Garrigan said.
Portage police said they worked on the cases with police from Madison, Verona, Fitchburg, Sun Prairie and Milwaukee, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice.