A Portage man is facing his sixth offense of operating while intoxicated after his arrest Monday night shortly after he entered Dane County from Columbia County, police said.
At about 6 p.m. Monday, Dane County authorities were notified of a silver Cadillac entering Dane County from Columbia County that was reported to be swerving all over the road and had run two other vehicles off the road, Dane County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ira Simpson said in a statement.
A Dane County deputy located the vehicle several minutes later as it was turning west onto Hoepker Road from southbound Highway in the town of Burke, Simpson said.
The driver of the Cadillac, Gary G. Simonson, 65, was arrested on his sixth offense of OWI (drug related), Simpson said.
No injuries were reported.
