Portage house destroyed after massive fire, police say

A Portage home was destroyed Wednesday morning after a massive fire, the Portage Police Department said.
Portage police and firefighters responded to the structure fire at 701 W. Wisconsin Street around 9:40 a.m.
Although officers arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames, they were able to evacuate all of the residents of the home and neighbors, police said.
Firefighters with the Portage Fire Department were able to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding homes.
The Red Cross is assisting the families who were affected by the fire, police said.
Portage police have not released the cause of the fire, but are investigating with the help of the fire department.
Fire departments from Pardeeville, Poynette, Kilbourn (Wisconsin Dells), Wyocena, Rio, Arlington, Baraboo and Fox Lake helped put out the fire. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Divine Savior EMS, Pardeeville EMS, Aliant Energy and the City of Portage Public Works Department also assisted with the incident.
