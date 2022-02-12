Portage Fire Department responds to garage engulfed in flames

The Portage Fire Department responded to a "heavy fire" Saturday that resulted in the total loss of a garage. No one was injured.

When firefighters responded to W8039 Dumke Road in Portage around 12:10 p.m., one garage was engulfed in flame, and the flames were encroaching on a second garage, according to the Portage Fire Department.

A propane tank outside of the garage was also venting and on fire, the department said.

Fire crews were unable to save the first garage, but they extinguished the fire and prevented the second garage from being a total loss. Firefighters put out any fire that remained in the debris, the department said.

