 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Portage Fire Department responds to garage engulfed in flames

The Portage Fire Department responded to a "heavy fire" Saturday that resulted in the total loss of a garage. No one was injured. 

When firefighters responded to W8039 Dumke Road in Portage around 12:10 p.m., one garage was engulfed in flame, and the flames were encroaching on a second garage, according to the Portage Fire Department. 

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

A propane tank outside of the garage was also venting and on fire, the department said. 

Fire crews were unable to save the first garage, but they extinguished the fire and prevented the second garage from being a total loss. Firefighters put out any fire that remained in the debris, the department said. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics