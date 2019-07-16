Two people accused of stealing boxes delivered to the porches of two Downtown homes were arrested Sunday morning.
Richard Treyo, 50, was tentatively charged with receiving stolen property and bail jumping, and Cynthia Bredeson, 61, was tentatively charged with theft from a building and receiving stolen property, Madison police said.
The "porch pirate" incidents happened on East Johnson Street and North Hamilton Street.
"One involved a box of women's clothing and the other pertained to an Amazon Prime box, containing rachet straps and shoe spray," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Bredeson admitted to taking a box from a porch, but Treyo said they found both boxes in some bushes.
The arrests were made in the 300 block of Wisconsin Avenue at about 8:20 a.m. Sunday.
