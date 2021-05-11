Poll finds strong support for police body cameras, sharp differences by race on police violence

Fifty-six percent of respondents, and 35% of nonwhite respondents, believed that most fatal police shooting victims were armed, even though all of those fatally shot by police last year were armed. Forty-seven percent of white respondents — and 71% of nonwhite respondents — believed the second assertion, although 42% of those shot last year were not white.

Only about 13% of people in Wisconsin are not white, according to U.S. Census data, but the rate at which Black people are shot by police, roughly corresponds with the rate at which they are arrested for violent crimes. About 44% of those arrested for aggravated assault last year in Wisconsin, for example, were Black, according to state DOJ statistics.

Palmer said the survey's results "confirm that the issues surrounding policing are extraordinarily complex, and it’s clear that Wisconsinites support the interests of both social justice and the officers that keep our streets safe.

“This poll illustrates to us not only what we’re doing right with our approach," he said, "but more importantly where we need to evolve and grow to regain some of the trust we have lost."