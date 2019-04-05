A 23-year-old woman was found dead in a residence Thursday and a 31-year-old man later was taken into custody, Wisconsin Dells police reported.
Police said in a new release that it was a domestic situation and the public was never at risk.
Police said that at a little after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Wisconsin Dells 911 dispatch center received a call from the dispatch center in Montgomery County in Pennsylvania, advising Dells authorities to conduct a welfare check on a female Dells resident.
Police said they went to the residence and found the woman dead inside.
A "person of interest was identified immediately" and a search started, police said.
A 31-year-old man was taken into custody without incident when he returned to the residence, police said.
Names were being withheld pending notification of relatives and the incident remains under investigation, with an autopsy scheduled for Friday, police said.