The owners of a town of Westport home confronted burglars early Thursday morning who gained entry using a garage door opener they took from an unlocked car, police reported.
The residents reported waking to the sounds of the burglars inside their home on Riveredge Road in the town of Westport at about 3:45 a.m. Thursday, Dane County Sheriff’s Offices public information officer Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
The suspects fled with car keys and a wallet before they were interrupted and fled, Schaffer said.
The Sheriff’s Office again reminded citizens to make sure homes, garages and vehicles are locked, and to call 911 if suspicious activity is seen. Anyone with video from a home security system showing any suspicious activity is asked to share it with police.
Other residents in this neighborhood should be checking their property, as this group tends to target several homes at a time, Schaffer said.
The case shows that recent arrests in Dane County and in Sauk County haven’t ended such crimes, as police had warned.