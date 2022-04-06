Police: Wauwatosa officers shoot, wound teen driving stolen vehicle who pointed gun at them

WAUWATOSA — Police in a Milwaukee suburb say two officers shot and wounded a 17-year-old who was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle and pointed a gun at them.

According to Wauwatosa police, the officers made contact with the teen shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday while the vehicle was parked in an alley.

"The driver, and lone occupant, got out of the vehicle. He was armed with a firearm and did not comply with officer's commands," a news released stated. "Two officers fired their weapons and struck the subject."

The officers provided first aid before the teen was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. The officers were not injured.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the shooting.

The shooting is the third involving officers in Wauwatosa in the last two years.

Former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed 17-year-old Alvin Cole in February 2020. That shooting was ruled justified self-defense by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office after police said Cole pointed a gun in their direction.

In December 2020, a Wauwatosa police officer shot and injured a 35-year-old woman who was using a wooden stake to hit the officer's squad car. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said that officer acted in self-defense after the woman cracked the windshield of the squad car.