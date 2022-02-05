Police-wary Madison City Council to consider adding 6 police officers in 2023

A Madison City Council that at times has been sympathetic to calls to "defund the police" will decide this year whether to take advantage of a federal grant to help pay for six more officer positions in 2023 — positions the police department says are crucial to efforts to "improve its legitimacy and trust in the community."

The U.S. Department of Justice on Nov. 18 awarded the city a three-year, $750,000 grant contingent on the city putting up a 25% match in the grant's first year and up to 50% in year three, according to Assistant Chief John Patterson. A resolution introduced at the council Tuesday would commit the city to accepting the grant and allow the Police Department to begin planning for its use. But if the council doesn't provide the matching funds as part of the city budget in the fall, police wouldn't get the federal dollars, Patterson said.

The Police Department has long been known for its emphasis on community and problem-solving policing, and has a variety of groups and initiatives that generally seek to further that mission, including the Community Outreach and Resource Education, or CORE, Team; the department's mental health unit; Black, Latino and LGBT officer groups; and a program aimed at connecting drug addicts with treatment.

But Patterson said that under the terms of the grant, police would have to use the money and the officers it pays for on a new trust- and legitimacy-building initiative, the details of which have yet to be worked out.

Council President Syed Abbas, who supports the grant, said the expectation would be that after the grant expires, local tax dollars would fully fund the six new positions.

That could be among the nonstarters for local police-reform activists and the most progressive members of Madison's uniformly liberal council.

Their criticisms of Madison's historically well-regarded Police Department reached a crescendo in the summer of 2020 after a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd. While the council has for years refused to adopt police body-worn cameras and resisted department requests for more patrol officers, 2020 also saw an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban the department's use of tear gas and a successful effort to keep it from getting certain surplus military supplies.

Abbas said he didn't have a sense for whether there would be enough votes to support the grant and the additional positions but said any new initiative by any department needs the appropriate resources.

"That whole thing about 'defund, defund,' that's not going to help anyone here," he said, adding that Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's decision about whether to put the match funding and new positions in her proposed city budget this fall could make or break the initiative.

Rhodes-Conway's office did not respond to requests to comment on whether her budget would include the matching funds.

The city has received the DOJ grants in the past, most recently in 2020, Patterson said, when the council tabled a move to accept that grant — perhaps the first time it's declined such funding.

The resolution to accept the grant awarded in November was referred to the city's Finance and Public Safety Review committees and is slated to return to the council for final approval on Feb. 22, Patterson said.

