Police: Warrant issued for Madison man in fatal shooting in Beloit Memorial High parking lot

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Madison man in the fatal shooting of a man in the Beloit Memorial High School parking lot on Jan. 29, Beloit police said Wednesday.

Amaree A. Goodall, 19, is wanted on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 19-year-old Jion D. Broomfield, a former Beloit student, police said in a statement.

“We appreciate the community’s ongoing support and sharing of information in this homicide investigation,” Chief Andre Sayles said. “The City of Beloit Police Department has followed up on every tip provided and is using all tools in these violent crime investigations. The department has a proven track record in clearing violent crimes when the community helps with providing the information they know.”

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the high school parking lot following a basketball game against Madison La Follette.

A short time later, Broomfield arrived at the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency room where he died of his injuries.

Police ask anyone with information on Goodall’s whereabouts to call 608-757-2244 or contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463 or www.p3tips.com/482.

Sarah Lock, director of strategic communications for the city of Beloit, said no one was available for interviews on the case on Wednesday.

