Janesville police arrested a suspect Saturday for a theft from Shopko with the help of a drone and a K-9, according to police.
Schenck was hiding in a garage in the 700 block of Cornelia Street in Janesville after allegedly twice eluding police, once in a car and once on foot.
On Wednesday, police identified Alexander Schenck as a suspect in the theft incident. A police investigation revealed Schenck was driving a suspect vehicle that fled from police after the retail theft occurred.
Police chased the vehicle but terminated the pursuit shortly after.
Schenck was located Saturday in a Janesville Kwik Trip, but ran out the back door. An officer injured a knee during the foot chase.
A police dog named Fred and a drone were able to locate Schenck hiding in the Cornelia street garage. Police then arrested Schenck for retail theft, resisting causing injury, burglary and criminal damage to property.
Schenck is now being held in the Rock County Jail.