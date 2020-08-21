Police: Two injured in car-to-car shooting on Madison's East Side

In what appears to be another case of car-to-car gunfire, Madison police were on the scene Friday afternoon of a shooting on the city's East Side that left two men injured, one seriously.
Early reports indicate both victims were inside an SUV that was being chased by a dark-colored sedan on Commercial Avenue near Oak Street in the Eken Park neighborhood at about 1:20 p.m. At least one person from the sedan fired at the victims, according to a police incident report, and the SUV crashed into a home about a block east on Commercial, causing significant damage to the home.
Witnesses saw the sedan speeding from the area; it had not immediately been located.
Police said one of the victim's appeared to have suffered several life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital.
As of around 2 p.m., at least six squad cars and several officers were stationed on Commercial Avenue near Algoma Street, and a gray SUV appeared to have crashed into one of the yards of the homes on the street.
John Hanevold, 69, was sitting on his front porch when the SUV and sedan sped by and said he heard two gunshots.
“It was a real loud bang," he said. "And one right after the other.”
Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.