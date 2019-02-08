...COLD WIND CHILLS THIS MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OF 15 BELOW TO 25 BELOW ZERO THIS
MORNING. WIND CHILLS OF 5 BELOW TO 20 BELOW ZERO FOR THE
AFTERNOON. TEMPERATURES WILL WARM TO 5 TO 11 ABOVE THIS
AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN.
* WHEN...THROUGH NOON CST TODAY.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE
FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL
COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN
OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND
GLOVES.
&&
Two people have been arrested in a string of armed robberies and attempted robberies in Madison, all five incidents taking place Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
Stephanie Crawford, 40, Madison, was tentatively charged with armed robbery, and August Piniontons, 61, Madison, was tentatively charged with being a party to the crime of armed robbery, Madison police said.
The two were taken into custody shortly after an armed robbery attempt at Bottle Stop Liquors, 2734 E. Washington Ave., around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
"At the time of her apprehension, the female suspect was found to have crack cocaine in her possession," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The first of the robberies and attempted robberies happened Tuesday evening at Tobacco Deals, the second at a BP gas station, the third at a Mobil gas station, and the fourth at Walgreens, all on East Washington Avenue.
