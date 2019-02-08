Try 1 month for 99¢

Two people have been arrested in a string of armed robberies and attempted robberies in Madison, all five incidents taking place Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Stephanie Crawford, 40, Madison, was tentatively charged with armed robbery, and August Piniontons, 61, Madison, was tentatively charged with being a party to the crime of armed robbery, Madison police said.

The two were taken into custody shortly after an armed robbery attempt at Bottle Stop Liquors, 2734 E. Washington Ave., around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

"At the time of her apprehension, the female suspect was found to have crack cocaine in her possession," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The first of the robberies and attempted robberies happened Tuesday evening at Tobacco Deals, the second at a BP gas station, the third at a Mobil gas station, and the fourth at Walgreens, all on East Washington Avenue.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

