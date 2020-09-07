 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police trying to determine how woman was critically injured in her home

Police trying to determine how woman was critically injured in her home

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison police were trying to determine Monday night how a woman on Madison's South Side sustained life-threatening injuries at her home.

Police Captain Mike Hanson said it wasn't immediately apparent what caused the injuries to the 55-year-old woman who lives in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross. Police were called there about 8:30 a.m. Monday to check on the woman's welfare and discovered she was injured, Hanson said.

She was taken to a hospital where she remained in critical condition.

Hanson said there is "no clear indication one way or the other" whether the woman was the victim of a crime. 

"We still don't know yet," he said. "That's part of our investigation."

Detectives were talking to neighbors and the woman's family to see what her condition has been over the last several days and continue to collect evidence, Hanson said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics