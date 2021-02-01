Police: Teen sought after 1 killed, 1 injured in Fox River Mall shooting

GRAND CHUTE — Police have identified a person shot and killed at Fox River Mall on Sunday and said they were looking for a teenager in connection to the shooting.

Jovanni J. Frausto, 19, died as a result of the gunfire that erupted around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the mall, Grand Chute officer Travis Waas said in a statement. A second person who was shot went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

A 17-year-old who police believed to be armed and dangerous is wanted in connection to the case.

Police also said this was believed to be a targeted shooting.

Photos from the scene showed officers, some in tactical gear, staging outside the mall and what appeared to be customers walking out with their hands in the air.

Haylie Mirr, who works at a mall restaurant called Box Lunch, said she didn't know anything about the shooting, but said: “People just started running. We just locked the doors, and we had four customers in the store, we brought them to our back room.”

They waited at least three hours for the all-clear.

Police said they were interviewing witnesses and following leads. No motive was immediately released.