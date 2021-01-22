Police, Tavern League, Packers promoting COVID-19 safety in Green Bay area for NFC title game

GREEN BAY — Green Bay police and the Brown County Tavern League are working together to make sure bars and restaurants are enforcing COVID-19 coronavirus protocols for Sunday's NFC championship game.
Police Cmdr. Kevin Warych says he saw some "pretty alarming pictures on social media," during Saturday's Green Bay Packers game. Posts of pictures and videos showed patrons without masks packed into bars and restaurants.
"We don't want this virus to spread and anything we can do in lock step with public health we're going to do," Warych said.
This makes me so mad. pic.twitter.com/8YLjEORf76— Mike Zoller (@mikezoller) January 17, 2021
Brown County Tavern League President Don Mjelde said the message is clear.
"My job is to inform all bar owners and patrons to refresh yourselves, have some discretion with people social distancing and make sure they have masks on," Mjelde said.
Green Bay police and the Tavern League are not the only ones promoting COVID-19 safety practices going into this weekend. Packers President Mark Murphy has a similar message, WLUK-TV reports.
"For us what we do in Titletown we want to have people there, we want the businesses do well but you also have to follow the protocols," said Murphy.
"We want people to have a safe and enjoyable weekend coupled with a victory from the Packers," said Warych.
The police department's main goal is education and compliance. Officers will document complaints and provide them to the public health department.
Packers at 100 | Celebrating 100 seasons of Green Bay Packers football
