A Lone Rock man was taken into custody early Monday morning at a Richland Center hotel after a police tactical team broke into his hotel room, ending a standoff.
Jay Walsh, 56, was tentatively charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and three counts of bail jumping, the Richland County Sheriff's Office said.
Richland Center police were called to the Ramada Inn, 1450 Veterans Drive, because Walsh was causing a disturbance.
"Officers also had reason to make contact with Walsh concerning an altercation that had occurred the previous day in a different location in the city," the report said.
Walsh wouldn't open his hotel room door, and police believed he was armed, so after repeated attempts to get him to unlock the door, the Richland County Special Response Team was called.
The team made a forced entry into the locked room and took Walsh into custody without further incident.
