Police: Suspect arrested in wounding of 2 Waukesha County officers

DELAFIELD — A man suspected of wounding two police officers in a shooting in Waukesha County on Friday and who is wanted in North Dakota for attempted murder has been arrested following a large-scale manhunt, police said.

Delafield Police Chief Erik Kehl said the man was arrested without resistance in a field not far from the Holiday Inn where the officers were shot in Waukesha County, about 27 miles west of Milwaukee.

Police earlier identified the man as 23-year-old Nathanael Benton, wanted in Fargo for a shooting.

Aerial video of the arrest taken by WISN-TV shows the suspect walking across the field near a residential cul-de-sac with his hands up. Several tactical officers with guns trained on him began to close in.

The man drops to his knees, then lies flat on his stomach and puts his hands behind his back. Officers place him in handcuffs and remove his pants for a search.

Law enforcement officers had been looking for the suspect for about nine hours after he fled from the shooting about 1:40 a.m. outside the Holiday Inn, which is less than a mile from where he was arrested.