Police: Suspect arrested in Madison's 3rd homicide of 2019 knew victim

Madison police arrested a suspect Saturday after a shooting on the Near West Side that resulted in the city's third homicide of the year.

Officers, who responded to the 1000 Block of Spruce Street for an initial report of shots fired at 1:18 p.m. Saturday, found a victim on the ground who appeared to have suffered gunshot injuries. The first responding officer provided aid to the victim and EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital where they died.

The victim, a young adult white male whose name will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, was not from the Dane County area but was a Wisconsin resident, said City of Madison Police Department Assistant Chief John Patterson during a press conference Sunday.

Madison Police identified and arrested a suspect, Marcus T. Hamilton, 20, Saturday on tentative charges of first degree intentional homicide. Those charges were referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, Patterson said.

Hamilton was arrested following the incident with information provided by a neighborhood officer and neighborhood resource officer. Police will continue to investigate whether he acted alone or if other parties were involved in the shooting.

