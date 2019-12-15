Police: Suspect arrested in Madison's 3rd homicide of 2019 knew victim

Madison police arrested a suspect Saturday after a shooting on the Near West Side that resulted in the city's third homicide of the year.
Officers, who responded to the 1000 Block of Spruce Street for an initial report of shots fired at 1:18 p.m. Saturday, found a victim on the ground who appeared to have suffered gunshot injuries. The first responding officer provided aid to the victim and EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital where they died.
The victim, a young adult white male whose name will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, was not from the Dane County area but was a Wisconsin resident, said City of Madison Police Department Assistant Chief John Patterson during a press conference Sunday.
Madison Police identified and arrested a suspect, Marcus T. Hamilton, 20, Saturday on tentative charges of first degree intentional homicide. Those charges were referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, Patterson said.
Hamilton was arrested following the incident with information provided by a neighborhood officer and neighborhood resource officer. Police will continue to investigate whether he acted alone or if other parties were involved in the shooting.
"The case really came together well quickly yesterday following some good investigative work by our detectives, mainly from our violent crime unit," Patterson said.
"Anytime something like this happens and involves young people, it’s an absolute tragedy and it creates a lot of angst in the community," he said. "It’s definitely a positive to be able to bring some level of closure quickly to the case."
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, which does not appear to be a random incident. The suspect and the victim are believed to have known one another prior to the homicide, Patterson said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the Violent Crime Unit at 608-243-0535, or to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers to provide information anonymously at 608-266-6014.