Police stumped by theft of large, rare pine tree from UW Arboretum

The UW Arboretum, unlike the more populated parts of Madison, is not blanketed with surveillance cameras, and presumably it doesn't have its own Lorax to speak for the trees.

So UW-Madison officials are seeking the public's help in finding the people who went into the Arboretum some time between Nov. 5 and Monday, cut down a rare, 25-foot-tall Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain Pine Tree, and carted it away, presumably on some sort of truck.

A nearby Compact White Fir that was planted in 1981 also had a 12-foot section cut from its top and left behind, according to UW Police, but a second Algonquin growing next to its now-stolen 32-year-old twin was left unharmed. UW Arboretum staff estimate the cost of the stolen and damaged trees is at least $13,000.

Arboretum staff discovered the theft about 30 yards from Arboretum Drive, just east of the Wingra Springs lot, according to UW Police spokesman Marc Lovicott. It did not occur within view of any of the Arboretum's cameras, including those along trails used in university research, he said. It wasn't immediately clear what kinds of tools were used to cut the trees.

The 1,200-acre Arboretum is never closed, although there is a gate at the Visitor's Center that prevents vehicles from using Arboretum Drive as a cut-through route.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}