Police still mum on investigation in alleged hate crime, 7 weeks later

Seven weeks after a biracial woman told police she had been sprayed with lighter fluid by a group of white men and then set on fire, police and the woman’s family say the investigation into the incident continues.

But little information about the June 24 incident has been released as the Madison police and the FBI continue to investigate. Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Wednesday that he regularly checks with the lead detective on the case, along with the department’s Violent Crimes Unit, and said it is still an active investigation.

“There is nothing new to release at this time,” DeSpain said.

Althea Bernstein, 18, of Monona, told police she was stopped at a stoplight, possibly on West Gorham Street at State Street, around 1 a.m. on June 24 when four white men approached her vehicle. One yelled a racial epithet.

She told police one of the men sprayed her with lighter fluid through her open driver’s-side window, then threw a lighter or match at her, igniting the fluid on her face and neck.

She said they looked like “frat boys” and that two were wearing floral shirts and blue jeans. The other two, she said, were dressed all in black and were wearing masks.