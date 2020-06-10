Police still looking for man who fired multiple gunshots in parking lot of Sun Prairie restaurant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Sun Prairie Police Department is still looking for a man who fired multiple gunshots in the parking lot of the Rock Sports Bar and Grille in Sun Prairie on May 27, police said.

The man was identified as Totoxsy D. Randle, 37, of Sun Prairie, Lt. Kevin Konopacki said. Randle could face charges of first-degree reckless endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm.

No one was reported injured from the shooting. Randle was identified the day after the shooting, but police had not released his name.

Police asked anyone with information on Randle to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department non-emergency line at 608-837-7336 or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

