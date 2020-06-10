You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police still looking for man who fired multiple gunshots in parking lot of Sun Prairie restaurant
0 comments
top story

Police still looking for man who fired multiple gunshots in parking lot of Sun Prairie restaurant

{{featured_button_text}}
Sun Prairie police (copy)
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Sun Prairie Police Department is still looking for a man who fired multiple gunshots in the parking lot of the Rock Sports Bar and Grille in Sun Prairie on May 27, police said. 

The man was identified as Totoxsy D. Randle, 37, of Sun Prairie, Lt. Kevin Konopacki said. Randle could face charges of first-degree reckless endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm. 

Totoxsy D. Randle

Randle

No one was reported injured from the shooting. Randle was identified the day after the shooting, but police had not released his name. 

Police asked anyone with information on Randle to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department non-emergency line at 608-837-7336 or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics