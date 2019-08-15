Crime scene tape, State Journal generic file photo
LOGAN WROGE, STATE JOURNAL

A standoff with a shooting suspect has Monona Drive closed to traffic from Cottage Grove Road to Buckeye Road on Thursday morning, police reported.

The incident began shortly after 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a shot fired in a backyard of a residence in the 4000 block of Monona Drive. There were no reports of injuries or damage as a result of the shot, Madison police said in a news release.

Officers responding to the area established a perimeter and began attempts to speak with the suspect, a 52-year-old man, but got no response, and additional tactical resources were being called into the area to help with the situation, the release states.

This story will be updated.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.