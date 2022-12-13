 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Milwaukee County

Bald eagle in tree, Jerry Davis generic file photo

A female bald eagle stretches her wings after a month of incubating an egg or two. The male is on the nest.

 JERRY DAVIS

MILWAUKEE — Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Milwaukee County.

The adult male bird was found unable to fly Wednesday on private property in Franklin, a city about 15 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

When a pair of bald eagles made a nest in the lakeside Milwaukee neighborhood of Bay View, the community was thrilled. One or both eagles used to sit in Sue Gradus' tall tree overlooking the lake. "It was just amazing because he's close enough," she said. "You don't expect it in the city." But the female fell ill and wildlife officials had to rescue her when she was found beneath her nest. The next day she had to be euthanized because of her deteriorating condition and later tested positive for avian influenza. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says this new avian influenza strain has been found in 34 states, with eagles affected in at least 17. Officials say it's more widespread and affecting more wild bird species than during the last outbreak in 2015.

“We’re looking for any information from the public, no matter how small it seems,” said Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden Sam Haferkorn. “If people heard gun shots or anything out of the ordinary in that area of Franklin last week, please contact us.”

An examination at the Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee revealed that the eagle had been shot with a firearm, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday. It had a broken beak, fractured humerus bone and a substantial wound to muscle and other soft tissues in its wing.

Emergency surgery was performed Thursday to stabilize the fracture, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Under the Eagle Protection Act, wounding or killing an eagle can result in a fine of $100,000 and one year in prison for a first offense, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. A second violation is a felony and carries heftier punishments.

Due largely to protection efforts, the number of occupied bald eagle nests in Wisconsin increased from 107 in 1974 to 1,684 in 2019, according to data from the Department of Natural Resources.

This year marked a milestone in eagle recovery when several active eagle nests were documented in Milwaukee County, the last of the state’s 72 counties to have such activity during the species’ comeback.

It’s not known if the adult male eagle found shot last week was one of the nesting pairs.

