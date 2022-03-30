Police seeking suspect in shooting that injured 2 in Wisconsin Dells

Police said they are seeking a suspect in a shooting Wednesday morning that injured two people in Wisconsin Dells.

At about 6 a.m. Wednesday, police and EMS units were dispatched to the area of Denny's restaurant and the Best Western hotel on South Frontage Road, in Wisconsin Dells on a report of two people with gunshot wounds, Wisconsin Dells Police Chief Nicholas Brinker said in a statement.

The people, who were not identified, were taken to hospitals and are reported to be stable, Brinker said.

The initial investigation determined that the shooting happened in the vicinity of the 600 block of Vine Street, and a bullet casing was discovered there, Brinker said.

The identity of the suspect is known, but isn’t being released to “protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” Brinker said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.