Police seeking robber who stole items from cars parked in Exact Sciences lot

Madison police are seeking the person in the accompanying picture who stole from cars parked at Exact Sciences, 650 Forward Drive, late on the night of March 9.

The thief parked the white car in the accompanying picture on Forward Drive and then walked into nearby parking lot areas for Exact Sciences and stole items from unlocked vehicles, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com.

Priest murder mystery tops recent notable crime news

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.