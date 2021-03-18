 Skip to main content
Police seeking robber who stole items from cars parked in Exact Sciences lot
Madison police are seeking the person in the accompanying picture who stole from cars parked at Exact Sciences, 650 Forward Drive, late on the night of March 9.

The thief parked the white car in the accompanying picture on Forward Drive and then walked into nearby parking lot areas for Exact Sciences and stole items from unlocked vehicles, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com.

