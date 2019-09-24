Madison police said they are seeking a man who groped a girl on a Madison Metro bus on Sunday night.
The girl was riding a bus from the West Side to the East Side about 6:30 p.m. Sunday when a man seated a few rows behind her moved to the seat behind hers, then attempted to grope her on the stomach and buttocks several times, Madison police public information officer Lorie Anderson said in a statement.
The girl said she moved seats on the bus and the man got off the bus somewhere around the State Capitol, Anderson said.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his late 40s, about 200 pounds, with possible facial hair, wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and carrying a big backpack.