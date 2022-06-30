 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seeking information on vandalism of Shorewood Hills Elementary School

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Shorewood Hills Police Department said it is seeking information on vandalism of Shorewood Hills Elementary School overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

A swastika and a hooded KKK figure were discovered spray-painted onto the exterior wall of the school on Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, Shorewood Hills police asked residents who live around the school and have surveillance cameras to check footage between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

