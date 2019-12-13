You are the owner of this article.
Police seeking help in identifying man who robbed Southwest Side credit union

Dane County Credit Union robbery suspect

This man robbed the Dane County Credit Union, 709 Struck St. on Wednesday, Madison police said.

 MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Madison police are seeking help in identifying a man they say robbed a Southwest Side credit union on Wednesday afternoon.

The man pictured in the accompanying surveillance video photo robbed the Dane County Credit Union, 709 Struck St., shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man, who reeked of booze and was wearing a white hoodie with the hood up, passed a note to a teller, demanding money, and fled on foot with cash, DeSpain said, adding that he was last seen heading towards Watts Road.

The man in the photo also may have robbed a Fitchburg bank recently, DeSpain said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

