Police seeking help in identifying man who robbed Southwest Side credit union

Madison police are seeking help in identifying a man they say robbed a Southwest Side credit union on Wednesday afternoon.
The man pictured in the accompanying surveillance video photo robbed the Dane County Credit Union, 709 Struck St., shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The man, who reeked of booze and was wearing a white hoodie with the hood up, passed a note to a teller, demanding money, and fled on foot with cash, DeSpain said, adding that he was last seen heading towards Watts Road.
The man in the photo also may have robbed a Fitchburg bank recently, DeSpain said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.