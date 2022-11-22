Police seeking help in finding UW student from China

Madison and UW-Madison police are asking for the public’s help in finding a UW student from China.

Enzhe Xun, 19, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 15 after they had not heard from him, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Police attempts to locate Xun in-person and by phone have been unsuccessful, Fryer said.

Detectives found that Xun has not had any connections with family or university resources in more than a month. His last known address is the Super 8 motel, 1602 W. Beltline Highway, and staff there last remember seeing Xun in mid-September, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information about Xun's whereabouts contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.