Police seeking help identifying man who stole $12,000-plus in gold jewelry from JCPenney stores

Madison police are seeking help in identifying the man who stole more than $12,000 in gold jewelry from JCPenney stores in two heists.

The man, who is pictured in the accompanying surveillance video photos, posed as customer, asked to look at expensive merchandise, and then took off running with it, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

He stole from the East Towne Mall JCPenney on June 27 and the West Towne Mall JCPenney on July 13.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

