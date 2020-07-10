Police seeking charges against Middleton man for allegedly damaging Downtown businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police are seeking charges against a Middleton man for allegedly damaging Downtown businesses on May 30-31.

The department’s Burglary Crime Unit is continuing to work on developing probable cause to arrest more people responsible for recent looting and property damage, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Noa Q.P. Reick, 21, was arrested Tuesday on a probation hold after being identified through surveillance photos as someone who participated in the looting and property damage, DeSpain said.

According to police:

Reick is facing a criminal damage to property charge for allegedly throwing a construction horse saw through a window at Manchester Place, 2 E. Mifflin St., causing an estimated $1,600 damage the night of May 31.

Reick also is facing charges of burglary and criminal damage to property for participating in the looting of Knuckleheads, 550 State St., the night of May 30.

And Reick is facing a charge of burglary for the looting of Under Armour, 610 State St., on the night of May 30.

