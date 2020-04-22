You are the owner of this article.
Police seeking charges against man in stabbing during altercation in Stoughton

William J. Skinner IV booking photo

William J. Skinner IV.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Police are seeking charges against a man in a stabbing during an altercation in Stoughton early Monday morning.

William J. Skinner IV, 22, who was hospitalized for injuries he sustained during the incident, was arrested Tuesday night on tentative charges of two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of substantial battery, burglary and bail jumping, Sgt. Chad O’Neil said in a statement late Tuesday.

One man was stabbed and two others were injured in the altercation in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, Stoughton Police Chief Gregory Leck said in a statement Monday.

None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, Leck said.

The three men were known to each other and there was no threat to the public, Leck said.

