Police seeking charge of sexual assault of child by school staff against Whitewater man

The Whitewater Police Department said Tuesday it is seeking a charge of sexual assault of a child by a school staff person against a Whitewater Unified School District employee.

At about 10 p.m. on Friday, Whitewater police officers were sent to the intersection of East Clay Street and South Wisconsin Street on a report of a suicidal male, police said in a statement.

Police identified the man as Anthony P. Hansen, 34, and determined that Hansen had been in an ongoing sexual relationship with a minor and was an employee of the Whitewater Unified School District, police said.

Whitewater police said they are working closely with school district staff on the investigation.

Hansen was arrested, police said they are referring a charge of sexual assault of a child by a school staff person to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office, and additional charges may be forwarded, police said.

No additional information is being released due to it being an ongoing investigation, police said.

Whitewater police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 262-473-0555, or detective Jacob Hintz at jhintz@whitewater-wi.gov. Anonymous tips may be shared using P3Tips.com.