Police seeking attempted homicide, sex assault charges against DeForest man facing kidnapping, stalking charges

The DeForest Police Department said Thursday that is seeking attempted homicide and sexual assault charges against a man already charged with kidnapping and stalking.

Chief James Olson said in a statement that his department has been analyzing evidence in the investigation of the case against Gabriel Savage, 19, who was charged in April with attempted kidnapping and stalking.

Savage posted bail and was released from the Dane County Jail last Friday and after his release, investigators “were made aware of new information regarding the original investigation” that supported additional charges, Olson said.

No details were released regarding the new information.

Savage was arrested again on Wednesday and returned to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child with the threat of force, and attempted first-degree sexual assault with the threat of force, Olson said.

The Dane County District Attorney’s Office will review the new information and decide what, if any new charges Savage will face. Savage has another court appearance scheduled for Friday afternoon.

“The DeForest Police Department believes this is an isolated incident and no additional public safety threat remains regarding this investigation,” Olson said. “We ask the community to remain patient with this process. … Over the course of the investigation, we have remained in contact with the identified victims and are taking all necessary precautions to ensure their safety.”

Savage was charged April 8 with stalking and attempted kidnapping after police say that on the night of March 20 he parked outside a young woman’s house in DeForest with a semi-automatic rifle, handcuffs and a plan to kidnap her, sexually assault her and threaten to kill her, according to writings obtained by officers.

Savage allegedly had an infatuation with the woman while they were in high school together. The woman told police she barely knew Savage.

“We were able to stop an unimaginable tragedy,” Olson said at an April 8 news conference detailing the case.

When DeForest police responded to a 911 caller who reported a suspicious vehicle on a street in the village around 10 p.m. on March 20, they found Savage alone in the car dressed in all black clothing, with an AR-style, semi-automatic rifle in the front passenger compartment of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found around 270 rounds of ammunition and two pairs of handcuffs.

Savage has multiple mental health conditions and made statements in 2018 that he wanted to commit a school shooting, according to the criminal complaint against him.

Later, officers searched Savage’s apartment and found handwritten notes detailing a plan to harm a young woman, according to the complaint. Olson said the writings demonstrated a “clear and present danger.”

Some of the handwritten papers talked about crushing up drugs in a beverage and offering it to the young woman so she became unconscious, sexually assaulting her, and holding the woman at gunpoint and threatening to kill her if she makes any noise, according to the complaint.

Savage’s mother told officers that her son had an infatuation with a young woman that he had gone to school with since seventh grade, the statement says. His mother gave police a notebook written by Savage that included the young woman’s name and her address. Savage’s parents also found a knife and two more sets of handcuffs in their son’s vehicle, according to the statement.

