Police seek two suspects involved in robbery, assault on East Side

Madison police are asking for help identifying two men who allegedly beat and robbed a woman on the East Side last week.
On June 11, a 51-year-old woman walking from her car to her home on the 200 block of North Thompson Drive was assaulted by two suspects who demanded her car keys, police say. The woman was punched several times in the face and body before the suspects took her keys and stole her car — which had been a Mother's Day gift from her son.
On Thursday, police released a video of the suspects, which shows two men in dark clothing crossing a street. One appears to be wearing a mask and hooded sweatshirt.
Police encourage anybody with information related to the case to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at P3Tips.com or 608-266-6014.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.