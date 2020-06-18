Police seek two suspects involved in robbery, assault on East Side

Madison police are asking for help identifying two men who allegedly beat and robbed a woman on the East Side last week.

On June 11, a 51-year-old woman walking from her car to her home on the 200 block of North Thompson Drive was assaulted by two suspects who demanded her car keys, police say. The woman was punched several times in the face and body before the suspects took her keys and stole her car — which had been a Mother's Day gift from her son.