Police are asking the Dane County District Attorney's Office to file charges against a 15-year-old student at Sun Prairie West High School for allegedly leaving a threatening note at school Tuesday.

The teen allegedly left the note on school grounds, expressing a potential threat planned for Friday.

The note was found and turned in to the school resource officer, Sun Prairie police Lt. Ryan Cox said in a statement Wednesday.

The student and his parents are cooperating with the investigation, said police, who are asking the teen be charged with making a terroristic threat.

There will be a police presence at Sun Prairie West until the end of the week as a precaution, but police said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat.

