Fitchburg police squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

Associated Bank, 3002 Fish Hatchery Road, was robbed Monday afternoon, Fitchburg police reported.

At about 3:30 p.m. Monday, a man entered the bank and demanded money from one of the tellers using an implied threat. After receiving money from the teller he immediately fled from the bank on foot, Sgt. Andrew McCarthy said in a statement.

The robber was described as a light-skinned black male in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5-foot-5 with a medium build, dark colored beard, and wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants or jeans, and black shoes. He also may have had a bandage on his left hand, McCarthy said.

No one was injured in the robbery, McCarthy said.

Anyone with information on the robber is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, the department’s anonymous tipster line at 608-270-4321, send a text to 847411 with the keyword “Fitchburg,” or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or www.madisonareacrimestoppers.org.

Far East Side gun battle, SWAT raid tied to shootings top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.