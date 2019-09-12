The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying burglars who hit a town of Windsor home using a garage door opener found in an unlocked vehicle early Thursday morning.
Deputies responded to the burglary at a home on Vincent Trail in Windsor about 1:25 a.m. Thursday, Elise Schaffer, Sheriff’s Office public information and education officer, said in a statement.
The residents reported that multiple suspects entered their garage using a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle in the driveway. Once inside the garage, they accessed a second unlocked vehicle and took another garage door opener, in addition to cash, credit cards and electronics left inside the vehicle, Schaffer said.
The suspects, who were seen leaving in a gray sedan, possible a Toyota Camry, are pictured in the accompanying surveillance video photos. Anyone who believes they can identify the suspects in the photos, or has information on the crime, is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.
The Sheriff’s Office also reminded people to lock vehicles, garage doors and home entrances.