Madison police said they are seeking a driver in a hit-and-run crash on the South Side on Wednesday night that left a man with concussion.
The crash happened in the 900 block of South Park Street about 8:15 p.m., Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The 58-year-old bicyclist, who was in a designated biking lane at the time of the collision, bounced off the car's windshield, and the driver continued on without slowing down, DeSpain said.
The car is described as a cream colored sedan.
Anyone with information on it or the driver is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.