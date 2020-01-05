Police searching for suspect in Janesville homicide

JANESVILLE — Police are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in a homicide early Sunday.
Janesville police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of West Racine Street at around 5 a.m. Sunday to find a 40-year-old male in the street with a gunshot wound, Lt. Charles Aagaard said. The victim, whose name was not released Sunday, was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville where he died as a result of the injury.
The suspect is Corvasie Weaver, 24, of Joliet, Illinois. Weaver was armed at the time of the shooting, Aagaard said. He is 5-foot-9, 130 pounds with black hair and black eyes.
Aagaard said several people had been attending a party at a house where the victim and the suspect were believed to be arguing, which ended with the suspect shooting the victim.
Those who have any information regarding Weaver or the homicide should call Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-755-3636 or submit a tip using the P3 app on a smartphone.