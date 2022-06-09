Police searching for Chevy van in connection with town of Oregon death

Police are searching for a late model van in connection with what appears to be a hit-and-run death in southern Dane County.
A truck driver found a body in a ditch near Highway MM and Highway A in the town of Oregon Tuesday afternoon, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s detectives are looking for a Chevrolet Express van made between 1996 and 2002 that may have been in the area Monday evening. The van may have front-end, passenger side and windshield damage, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information regarding the owner, driver or location of a similar vehicle is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 608-255-2345 or the tip line, 608-284-6900. Callers can remain anonymous.
The identity of the victim has not been released. The Dane County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy.
The suspects abandoned their vehicle and stole a truck from a landscaping company, which they drove into Rock County, ultimately colliding with a Rock County deputy’s squad vehicle before attempting to flee on foot.
Dane County Judge Frank Remington denied a motion by Michael Gableman's attorneys seeking to quash a subpoena issued by American Oversight as part of the liberal watchdog group's lawsuit seeking public records related to the review.
Dane County Sheriff's detectives are searching for a Chevrolet Express van similar to the ones pictured in connection with a suspected hit-and-run death Monday in the town of Oregon. The vehicle likely has front and passenger-side damage.