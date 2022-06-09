 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police searching for Chevy van in connection with town of Oregon death

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

Police are searching for a late model van in connection with what appears to be a hit-and-run death in southern Dane County.

A truck driver found a body in a ditch near Highway MM and Highway A in the town of Oregon Tuesday afternoon, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Chevy Express

Dane County Sheriff's detectives are searching for a Chevrolet Express van similar to the ones pictured in connection with a suspected hit-and-run death Monday in the town of Oregon. The vehicle likely has front and passenger-side damage.

Sheriff’s detectives are looking for a Chevrolet Express van made between 1996 and 2002 that may have been in the area Monday evening. The van may have front-end, passenger side and windshield damage, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding the owner, driver or location of a similar vehicle is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 608-255-2345 or the tip line, 608-284-6900. Callers can remain anonymous.

The identity of the victim has not been released. The Dane County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy.

People are also reading…

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics